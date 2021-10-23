Left Menu

After losing wife to black fungus, mourning ex-serviceman, 4 children end life

The relatives said Hadimani was shattered after his wife died of black fungus as an after-effect of COVID-19 in July.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-10-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 16:36 IST
After losing wife to black fungus, mourning ex-serviceman, 4 children end life
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Grieving the death of his wife due to black fungus, a retired serviceman and his four children died by suicide in a village under Hukkeri Taluk, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Gopal Hadimani (46), along with his four children - Sowmya (19), Shwetha (16), Sakshi (11) and Srijan Hadimani (8) - consumed poison on Friday night. Neighbours grew suspicious when none from the family was seen out this morning and alerted the police who, in turn, informed relatives. The relatives said Hadimani was shattered after his wife died of black fungus as an after-effect of COVID-19 in July. ''He and his children often used to tell us that they cannot live without his wife,'' a relative told reporters. The relative said the children had spoken to her on phone without giving any inkling of taking the extreme step. Police said they were probing into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
4
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021