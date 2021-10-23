Left Menu

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon head to London for 'Ganapath' shoot

Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have headed to London to shoot Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 17:58 IST
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon head to London for 'Ganapath' shoot
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have headed to London to shoot Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath'. The two were all smiles as they stopped and posed for pictures to the paparazzi at the airport.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., 'Ganapath' is being directed by Vikas Bahl. Touted to be an action-thriller, the film will be going on the floors soon.

'Ganapath' will see Tiger and Kriti sharing screen space again after their debut film 'Heropanti' and music video 'Chal Wahan Jaate Hain' Kriti will be seen in some high-octane action sequences and stunts for the film.

'Ganapath' will be released on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021