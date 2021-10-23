Left Menu

Tamil drama 'Koozhangal' is India's official entry for Oscars 2022

Tamil drama Koozhangal Pebbles, directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been selected as Indias official entry for the 94th Academy Awards. Shivan also took to Twitter and shared the news that the film will represent India at the Oscars best international feature category.Theres a chance to hear this

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:28 IST
Tamil drama 'Koozhangal' is India's official entry for Oscars 2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil drama ''Koozhangal'' (''Pebbles''), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been selected as India's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards. The movie follows an alcoholic abusive husband who, after his long-suffering wife runs off, sets out with his young son to find her and bring her back.

It stars newcomers --Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan -- and is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. ''India's official entry for Oscars this year is 'Koozhangal'. It was picked by a 15-member jury, headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun, in a unanimous decision,'' Supran Sen, Secretary General, Film Federation of India, told PTI. A total of 14 films, including Malayalam feature =''Nayattu'', Tamil film ''Mandela'', filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's ''Sardar Udham'', Vidya Balan-starrer ''Sherni'', Farhan Akhtar's ''Toofan'', Captain Vikram Batra biopic ''Shershaah'' and Marathi film ''Godavari'', were in the race. Shivan also took to Twitter and shared the news that the film will represent India at the Oscar's best international feature category.

''There's a chance to hear this! And the Oscars goes to... Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives... #Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can't be prouder , happier & content,'' he posted on the microblogging site. Vinothraj said he was grateful for all the love and support. ''Could not be more happier to receive this news,'' he tweeted. ''Koozhangal'' had won the top honour, the Tiger Award for best film, at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), earlier this year. Following the announcement, filmmaker Hansal Mehta sent his best wishes to the team behind ''Koozhangal''.

''All the best to this little gem! What is important is that this film's onward journey gets solid support both strategic and financial or else these selections only remain a local cause for celebration,'' he tweeted.

Director Onir also congratulated the cast and crew and said he is looking forward to watch the film in theatre. ''Congratulations@PsVinothraj@VigneshShivN@AmudhavanKar. Looking forward to watching #Peebles in the theatres . Have heard so much good things about the film. Best wishes,'' he wrote.

The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. The nominations will be announced on February 8, 2022.

No Indian film has ever won an Oscar. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the best international feature category was Ashutosh Gowariker's Aamir Khan-starrer ''Lagaan'' in 2001.

The other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five are ''Mother India'' (1958) and ''Salaam Bombay'' (1989).

India's entry for the 2021 Oscars was Malayalam feature ''Jallikattu'', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021