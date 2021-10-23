Entertainment News Roundup: Motor racing-F1 drivers defend Netflix series after Verstappen snub; 'Squid Game' mania has shoppers snapping up Vans' white slip-on shoes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 drivers defend Netflix series after Verstappen snub

Leading Formula One drivers defended the popular Netflix "Drive to Survive" fly-on-the-wall series on Thursday after Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen said he was snubbing it because he felt some of the rivalries were "faked". The docu-series, now filming its fourth season, has been credited as a big factor in fuelling the sport's growth in the United States.

'Squid Game' mania has shoppers snapping up Vans' white slip-on shoes

White slip-on shoes are becoming a hot commodity thanks to the wildly popular South Korean survival drama "Squid Game", with sneaker maker VF Corp reporting a small increase in demand for its Vans brand. The series, which became a global sensation and the No.1 program on Netflix, shows hundreds of cash-strapped players competing in hyperviolent games, sporting shoes resembling Vans' all-white slip-ons.

Prop gun in Alec Baldwin accidental movie set shooting had live rounds, police say

Alec Baldwin was handed what was described as a safe "cold gun" on the set of his movie "Rust", but the prop gun contained live rounds when it was fired, according to details of the police investigation into the fatal shooting released on Friday. The shot hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest, and director Joel Souza who was behind her, in the shoulder, according to a county sheriff's affidavit filed in Santa Fe magistrates court.

Major accidents on movie and television sets

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on set during filming of movie "Rust" on Thursday. The entertainment industry has a long history of on-set accidents, from prop guns to car crashes and chariot races.

Hollywood remembers cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' immense talent

A heartbroken Hollywood rushed to pay tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Friday after she was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on a movie set. The 42-year-old was working as director of photography on the New Mexico set of new Western "Rush" when she was killed on Thursday when Baldwin fired a prop gun.

K-pop megaband BTS leaves Sony for Universal

South Korea's BTS has signed a new distribution and marketing deal with Universal Music Group, the world's biggest music label, dropping Sony Music's Columbia Records, the music band's manager said on Friday. Hybe Co Ltd-owned Bighit Music, which manages BTS, did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but said Universal and its American record label Interscope would distribute and market BTS' music in the United States and other regions.

Prop guns spark debate after cinematographer's death on set

An on-set shooting death has reignited concern about the use of prop guns like the weapon actor Alec Baldwin discharged in the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming a movie in New Mexico. Some prop guns are non-firing facsimile weapons, but many are real guns, loaded with blank rounds instead of bullets.

Reactions to actor Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer

Hollywood was shaken on Friday by news that actor Alec Baldwin had fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza while firing a prop gun on the "Rust" movie set in New Mexico. Following are reactions to the shooting:

Factbox-Five facts about Alec Baldwin

American actor, writer and film producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the sets of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said. Here are five facts about Baldwin:

Swedish rapper shot dead, stoking outrage over gang violence

Einar, one of Sweden's most popular rappers, was shot dead in Stockholm late on Thursday, heightening outrage over gang-related violence that has afflicted the Nordic country in recent years. Einar, 19, whose real name was Nils Gronberg, was killed in the upmarket Stockholm suburb of Hammarby Sjostad, and no arrests had been made so far. In a previous incident last year, Einar was abducted and assaulted by rival rappers.

