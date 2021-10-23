Left Menu

Karan Johar shares unseen picture of Yash Johar, Yash Chopra, calls them his 'strength'

Director Karan Johar on Saturday shared an unseen picture featuring the legendary filmmakers Yash Johar and Yash Chopra in a single frame.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:28 IST
Karan Johar shares unseen picture of Yash Johar, Yash Chopra, calls them his 'strength'
Yash Raj Chopra, Yash Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director Karan Johar on Saturday shared an unseen picture featuring the legendary filmmakers Yash Johar and Yash Chopra in a single frame. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a throwback snap of the late legendary duo and captioned it as, "The Yash factor In my life for life! #mystrength."

For the unversed, Karan is the son of late filmmaker Yash Johar, the founder of Dharma Productions, and nephew of National film award-winning director Yash Raj Chopra, the founder of Yash Raj Films. Kjo is now the owner of Dharma Productions which was founded by his late father in 1976, with its first production venture titled 'Dostana' starring Amitabh Bachchan. Whereas, Yash Chopra's son Aditya Chopra is currently the owner of Yash Raj Films which was founded in 1970. The production house made its first venture in 1973 with the Chopra-directed 'Daag: A Poem of Love', a drama about bigamy, starring Rajesh Khanna, Raakhee, and Sharmila Tagore.

Since Karan Johar's directorial debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', the company has produced more than 45 films including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', '2 States' and 'Dear Zindagi'. Karan is currently helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021