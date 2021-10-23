Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi tipped to be present at Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival

After over a two-year hiatus, Electric Daisy Carnival has returned to Las Vegas this weekend, and tens of thousands of fans are already streaming into Sin City for the much anticipated, massive cross-genre dance music event. According to Variety, multiple sources have claimed that a few stars from the pop world are tipped to also be there in special guest turns including Lil Nas X and the Kid Laroi.

Though the news has not been confirmed by the artists' representatives, it would not be unusual for a rapper, or a pop star, to show up as a surprise guest of a DJ at what's billed as the "world's largest dance festival" to generate buzz on social media. For example, Drake turned up at EDC in 2017 on the final day of the event to perform a short medley of hits, while in 2016, Tiesto brought out John Legend to perform his 'All of Me'.

Insiders have hinted that Nas will perform at the end of Saturday night with Laroi set to appear earlier. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber both played a surprise show in Vegas over the summer, as the pair delivered an impromptu performance of 'Stay' at the opening of the h.Wood Group's new supper club Delilah, located inside the Wynn Hotel.

Meanwhile, some early arrivals at EDC this week who chose to camp on-site are not happy with accommodations at the annual event, according to a news outlet "campers are upset with the festival organizers after they paid thousands of dollars for amenities they didn't receive" such as air conditioning in 'VIP' camping packages. The event, which began on Friday night, is streaming live on tv.insomniac.com beginning at 5 pm PT on Friday, October 22 through 5:30 pm PT on Monday, October 25, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)