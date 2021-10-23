Stop defaming NCB official, BJP's Somaiya tells NCP's Malik

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday hit out at Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik for accusing Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone head Sameer Wankhede of irregularities.

Somaiya said Wankhede was an upright official belonging to a backward community and had also been awarded for his work this year.

Malik has been accusing Wankhede of procedural lapses and irregularities after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai early this month and arrested several people, including film superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, in a drugs case. Somaiya said he would ''expose the misdeeds'' of Malik soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)