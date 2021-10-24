Left Menu

UK's Bengalis celebrate Diwali at London's Trafalgar Square

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 09:39 IST
UK's Bengalis celebrate Diwali at London's Trafalgar Square
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengali diaspora in the United Kingdom has celebrated Diwali in London by showcasing intricate 'alpona' (hand-painted colourful motifs) at Trafalgar Square.

The office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan organized Diwali at Trafalgar Square on Saturday to celebrate the cultural diversity of the city, Anirban Mukhopadhyay, spokesperson of Heritage Bengal Global, an association of expatriate Bengalis said.

''The event was themed on the victory of good over evil after the severe trauma caused by COVID-19 in the last one-and-a-half years,'' Mukhopadhyay told PTI.

The traditional 'alpona' work by Heritage Bengal Global vice president Mahua Bej was selected for being part of a college at the centre of the square, he said.

Mukhopadhyay, who is presently in Kolkata, said that the event was a part of their endeavor to globally showcase the rich cultural heritage of West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021