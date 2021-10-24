Urmila Matondkar celebrates 18 years of 'Pinjar'

Left Menu

On the 18 year-anniversary of her critically-acclaimed period drama Pinjar, actor Urmila Matondkar Sunday said the film continues to be a relevant portrayal of how women are treated in society Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the 2003 film was based on poet and novelist Amrita Pritams 1950 Punjabi novel of the same name.Set in 1947, Pinjar featured Matondkar as Puro, a Hindu woman abducted by a Muslim man, Rashid--played by actor Manoj Bajpayee--as India and Pakistan head towards Partition.

On the 18 year-anniversary of her critically-acclaimed period drama ''Pinjar'', actor Urmila Matondkar Sunday said the film continues to be a relevant portrayal of how women are treated in society Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the 2003 film was based on poet and novelist Amrita Pritam's 1950 Punjabi novel of the same name.

Set in 1947, ''Pinjar'' featured Matondkar as Puro, a Hindu woman abducted by a Muslim man, Rashid--played by actor Manoj Bajpayee--as India and Pakistan head towards Partition. The film chronicled the Hindu-Muslim conflict during the era.

Matondkar took to Twitter and wrote, ''18 years of playing Puro in Amrita Pritam's timeless classic 'Pinjar'. Can't help but wonder even though things look apparently changed, if the situation of women has actually changed for any better or do they still struggle through the mindset of a rigid society. What do you think?'' ''Pinjar'' won the National Film Award for best feature film on national integration. Bajpayee also won a National Award-- special jury award--for his performance in the movie. This was the actor's second National Award after his 1998 breakthrough ''Satya''.

''Pinjar'' also featured Sanjay Suri, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Isha Koppikar and ''Tum Bin'' star Sandali Sinha.

