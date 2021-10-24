Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to RK Laxman on cartoonist's 100th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to iconic cartoonist RK Laxman on his 100th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:51 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to RK Laxman on cartoonist's 100th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late RK Laxman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to iconic cartoonist RK Laxman on his 100th birth anniversary. Calling him "versatile", PM Modi said that through his cartoons, the late star beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times.

Along with posting a tweet in the beloved memory of the legendary cartoonist, PM Modi also shared a video featuring his speech from 2018 when he released the book 'Timeless Laxman'. "On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Sharing a speech from 2018, when I had released the book, 'Timeless Laxman'," he tweeted.

[{47c4af55-ea0a-4d23-b528-f1f9a40a7142:intradmin/modiii_pmsss.JPG}] RK Laxman, who was widely known for his cartoon creation 'The Common Man', died in January 2015 in Pune at the age of 93. India's most celebrated cartoonist, also known as 'The 'Pied Piper of Delhi', had passed away due to multi-organ failure.

Laxman, whose artwork also includes sketches from the TV show 'Malgudi Days', written by his brother RK Narayan, kick-started his career as a cartoonist by doing part-time jobs for local newspapers and magazines. Later, he joined a leading media publication and began his daily comic strip 'You Said it'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021