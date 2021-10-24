Left Menu

Sunburn Festival Goa to be held in December, only 'fully vaccinated' attendees allowed

The festival will also be a limited capacity event and new entry and exit protocols will be put into place to ensure safe passage of attendees in and around the venue, the statement read.With vaccinations happening in full swing across the country, Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said there is a renewed optimism for the live event industry.While COVID-19 put a pause on life over the past 18 months, we are social beings and its finally time to Live, Love, And Dance Again.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:15 IST
Sunburn Festival Goa to be held in December, only 'fully vaccinated' attendees allowed
  • Country:
  • India

The 15th edition of Sunburn Festival Goa will be held in December, with access to only those audience members who have been fully vaccinated, the organisers announced on Sunday.

The festival was conducted digitally last year with no fan presence on ground. This year, the festival will be a three-day showcase from December 28-30 at Vagator, Goa.

According to Percept Live, the founding organisation behind the electronic dance music festival, Sunburn will adhere to health and safety measures and ''all applicable COVID-19 government guidelines''.

''Only attendees who have been fully/doubly vaccinated will be permitted to attend the festival. The festival will also be a limited capacity event and new entry and exit protocols will be put into place to ensure safe passage of attendees in and around the venue,'' the statement read.

With vaccinations happening in full swing across the country, Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said there is a ''renewed optimism'' for the live event industry.

''While COVID-19 put a pause on life over the past 18 months, we are social beings and it’s finally time to ‘Live, Love, And Dance Again’. Sunburn Goa 2021 will be a limited capacity event following global live event best practices and all applicable guidelines. ''The strict measures put in place will ensure safety for all our fans without taking away from the lively open-air experience of Asia’s biggest music festival. We cannot wait to welcome the Sunburn fans back to Goa,'' Singh added.

The 15th edition of the annual festival, themed '#LifeIsCalling', will feature over 60 international and local artistes across three stages. The promoters will be partnering with several popular clubs across India for 'Sunburn Echo', the livestream that will recreate the on-ground festival experience across the country. 'Sunburn Home' will also give fans the opportunity to watch the live stream of the on-ground festival from the comfort and safety of their homes, the statement further read.

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021