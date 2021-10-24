Left Menu

Katrina Kaif shares hilarious video of Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty from first day of 'Sooryavanshi' promotions

Actor Katrina Kaif treated fans with a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the first of 'Sooryavanshi' promotions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 16:07 IST
Katrina Kaif shares hilarious video of Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty from first day of 'Sooryavanshi' promotions
Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Katrina Kaif treated fans with a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the first of 'Sooryavanshi' promotions. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a video in which she could be sarcastically seen saying, "So guys, this is the first day of promotions for Sooryavanshi, and I have never seen Rohit sir and Akshay so excited, they are ready to go, they are full of energy, they are like," and turns the camera to capture Rohit and Akshay resting.

The moment both of them realise that they are being captured by Katrina, they ask her to stop. "Don't record," Rohit could be heard telling Katrina. "Arre but you wake up at 5 in the morning, you must be tired," Katrina teases Akshay, who asks her, "What are you doing? We have a reputation," and both Akshay and Rohit run away from Katrina in a hurry.

Sharing the video, the 'Bang Bang' actor wrote, "Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first-day promotions together @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5th." The hilarious clip garnered more than 2 million views within a few hours of being shared. Scores of fans and fellow celebrity followers chimed to the comments section and left a string of ROFL emoticons.

Responding to the video, Akshay also wrote, "Waiting for #Sooryavanshi for a year and a half now, a few moments of peace toh banta hai nah! But pranksters like you clearly want trouble @katrinakaif. No worries, #AaRahiHaiPolice." Directed by Rohit Shetty, the much-anticipated action entertainer, 'Sooryavanshi' is all set to release in the theatres on November 5.

The cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls. 'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film. The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021