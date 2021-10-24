Left Menu

Flower festival of Telangana 'Bathukamma' showcased on Burj Khalifa

Hyderabad, Oct 24 PTI Telanganas traditional Bathukamma floral festival, celebrated by the women folk, was showcased on the worlds largest screen on Burj Khalifa in Dubai.TRS MLC K Kavitha-led cultural organisation Telangana Jagruthi, made arrangements to play the Bathukamma documentary on the big screen for invited delegates and separately for the local people on Saturday night, a release from Kavithas office said here.Dubais Burj Khalifa witnessed a unique show that celebrated Telanganas Bathukamma on October 23.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-10-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 17:00 IST
Flower festival of Telangana 'Bathukamma' showcased on Burj Khalifa
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI): Telangana's traditional 'Bathukamma' (floral festival), celebrated by the women folk, was showcased on the world's largest screen on Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

TRS MLC K Kavitha-led cultural organisation 'Telangana Jagruthi', made arrangements to play the Bathukamma documentary on the big screen for invited delegates and separately for the local people on Saturday night, a release from Kavitha's office said here.

''Dubai's Burj Khalifa witnessed a unique show that celebrated Telangana's 'Bathukamma' on October 23. The show was live across various platforms around the globe,'' it said.

The screening featured the map of India, map of Telangana, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Bathukamma flowers, with ‘Allipoola Vennela’ playing the background as the heritage of India and Telangana outshined at Burj Khalifa. The slogans of Jai Hind, Jai Telangana, and Jai KCR on the Burj Khalifa screen echoed with tears of joy and pride among the viewers, it said. The event was attended by Kavitha along with dignitaries from UAE and India, who witnessed the historical moment.

In October first week, Kavitha and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon had launched a special Bathukamma song 'Mallipoola Vennela' composed by music maestro A R Rahman.

This year the nine-day long festival was celebrated from October 6 to 14.

Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural and literary organisation that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana, has been working to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Telangana, it said. Led by Kavitha, Telangana Jagruthi has been working to empower the spirit of Telangana nationally as well as globally, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021