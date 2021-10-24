Padmini Kolhapure, Rima Jain, among others spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence for Karwa Chauth celebrations

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, late actor Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain, film producer Krishika Lulla, among other celebrities, were spotted entering Anil Kapoor's mansion on Sunday for the Karwa Chauth celebrations. Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor annually organizes a Karwa Chauth celebration in her house which marks the presence of several Bollywood's A-listers who come together to break their day-long fast.

The actors wore hues of red and gold, looking their best, holding Karwa Chauth thalis and entering the star residence. For the occasion, while Padmini donned a golden salwar kurta, Rima wore a red Kurta and Krishika looked stunning in a pinkish-red lehenga. Actor Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain could also be seen wearing a pink ensemble.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands. (ANI)

