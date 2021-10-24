Left Menu

Civil rights groups start public lecture series on exploring ‘alternative vision’ for India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 19:33 IST
  • India

A public lecture series ‘Reimagining India' has been started by civil rights organisations, academicians and activists to explore the contours of a society that is more “just, equal and aligned” to constitutional values of liberty and fraternity.

“The lectures, which started this month, focus on relevant themes by leading public intellectuals and political leaders. They aim at providing an alternative vision for the country and, hopefully, help counter the 'There is No Alternative' narrative,” a joint statement said.

Social activist Anjali Bhardwaj, filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, NFIW general secretary Annie Raja, writer Apoorvanand, Safai Karmachari Andolan national convenor Bezwada Wilson and former CSIR scientist Gauhar Raza are some of the eminent names who will speak in the lecture series.

