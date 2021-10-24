Left Menu

Need to preserve country's rich cultural, linguistic heritage: Vice president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 21:28 IST
Need to preserve country's rich cultural, linguistic heritage: Vice president
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday emphasised the need to preserve the country's rich cultural and linguistic heritage and urged people to make efforts in this regard at individual as well as collective level.

The vice president made these remarks at the virtual release of a book based on the 7th World Telugu Literary Summit organised in October last year.

Congratulating its editors, authors and publishers for dedicating the book to renowned singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, Naidu called for more such initiatives to promote the country's rich cultural heritage.

Noting that the emergence of internet and digital technologies provides people with new opportunities for preservation and development of languages, the vice president called for making effective use of these technologies, an official statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat said. ''The day our language is forgotten, our culture will also disappear,'' he said, adding ''our ancient literature should be brought closer to the youth''.

The vice president urged organisations working for the Telugu language to take up the responsibility of making the rich literary wealth of Telugu available to everyone. Stressing the need to make the traditional vocabulary accessible to everyone, Naidu said it is necessary to use existing words effectively and create new Telugu words in line with changing trends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021