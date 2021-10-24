Left Menu

Armorer, assistant director in focus of movie set shooting probe

An experienced Hollywood hand with credits on movies including "Fargo" in 1996, and 2003's "The Matrix Reloaded," Halls is also an actor. On Sunday, NBC News and CNN quoted a Hollywood prop maker, Maggie Goll, as saying she had raised safety concerns about Halls when they worked together on Hulu's "Into the Dark" television series in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 23:11 IST
Armorer, assistant director in focus of movie set shooting probe

As law enforcement investigates the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin in an accident on the set of "Rust", court records show the probe includes the movie's armorer and assistant director.

Here are some details about both: HANNAH GUTIERREZ

Gutierrez, 24, was working as the armorer, or person in charge of firearms on the set. According to an affidavit filed by a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office detective, she prepared three prop guns and placed them on a cart outside the building where rehearsals were taking place. After the fatal shooting, Gutierrez was given the gun and removed a spent casing before handing it to arriving deputies, according to the affidavit.

Gutierrez could not be reached for comment on Sunday. Just a month before Thursday's accident, she had spoken about how she had been worried her inexperience meant she was not up to the job when she began her first movie as head armorer earlier this year - the Western "The Old Way" starring Nicolas Cage, which is scheduled for release next year.

"I was really nervous about it at first, and I almost didn't take the job because I wasn't sure if I was ready, but doing it, it went really smoothly," Gutierrez told the "Voices of the West" podcast about Western films. Gutierrez followed in the steps of her father Thell Reed, a well-known Hollywood armorer. According to his biography on film database IMDB.com, Reed began competition shooting as a boy, performed in Wild West shows, and taught gun-handling to actors including Russell Crowe and Brad Pitt.

Reed did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. DAVID HALLS

Assistant director Halls, 62, grabbed one of the prop guns off the cart and took it inside to Baldwin, yelling "cold gun", which on movie sets means the gun is not loaded with ammunition, including blanks, according to the detective's affidavit. He did not know live rounds were in the prop gun when he handed it to the actor, the affidavit said.

Halls did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An experienced Hollywood hand with credits on movies including "Fargo" in 1996, and 2003's "The Matrix Reloaded," Halls is also an actor.

On Sunday, NBC News and CNN quoted a Hollywood prop maker, Maggie Goll, as saying she had raised safety concerns about Halls when they worked together on Hulu's "Into the Dark" television series in 2019. "He did not maintain a safe working environment," Goll told NBC News. "Sets were almost always allowed to become increasingly claustrophobic, no established fire lanes, exits blocked ... safety meetings were nonexistent."

Film producer Aaron B. Koontz, who worked with Halls on two previous movies but was not involved in the making of "Rust", told the Los Angeles Times that Halls was "extremely efficient" and a good manager.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021