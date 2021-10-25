Left Menu

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

Quick note to tell you that Ive sadly tested positive for Covid, so Im now self-isolating and following government guidelines, Sheeran wrote on Instagram.It means that Im now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so Ill be doing as many of my planned interviewsperformances I can from my house. The four-time Grammy winners new studio album is called , which is pronounced Equals.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 00:00 IST
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out. “Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

“It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down.” Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran's official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner's new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

