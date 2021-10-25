Left Menu

National Film Awards 2021: 'Chhichhore' director Nitesh Tiwari remembers Sushant Singh Rajput at presentation ceremony

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari missed the presence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the presentation ceremony of the 67th National Film Awards in the capital today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:07 IST
Nitesh Tiwari and late Sushant Singh Rajput (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari missed the presence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the presentation ceremony of the 67th National Film Awards in the capital today. Sushant's last big-screen film 'Chhichhore', directed by Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, won the Best Hindi Film award. Tiwari and Nadiadwala attended the event.

During the red carpet, the two fondly spoke about Sushant and dedicated the win to him. "Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him," Tiwari and Nadiadwala said.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

