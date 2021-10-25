National Film Awards 2021: 'Chhichhore' director Nitesh Tiwari remembers Sushant Singh Rajput at presentation ceremony
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari missed the presence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the presentation ceremony of the 67th National Film Awards in the capital today.
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari missed the presence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the presentation ceremony of the 67th National Film Awards in the capital today. Sushant's last big-screen film 'Chhichhore', directed by Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, won the Best Hindi Film award. Tiwari and Nadiadwala attended the event.
During the red carpet, the two fondly spoke about Sushant and dedicated the win to him. "Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him," Tiwari and Nadiadwala said.
Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Not much heard about seizure of drugs at Gujarat port: Manoj Jha slams media over 'exaggerated coverage' of Mumbai cruise raid case
Lakhimpur Kheri: Mumbai Police to deploy maximum personnel on streets on Monday as Sena, NCP, Congress call for statewide bandh
Cab booking agent held from Bihar for harassing Mumbai woman
Mumbai: Cocaine worth over Rs 15 lakh seized, Nigerian man held
Nigerian national held in Mumbai cruise drug raid, 20 th arrest in case