Musician Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19

Popular British singer Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19 but the musician said he will continue to perform from home.In an Instagram post on Sunday, the singer shared his COVID-19 diagnosis.Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that Ive sadly tested positive for Covid, so Im now self-isolating and following government guidelines, the singer-songwriter posted.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-10-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

''Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” the singer-songwriter posted. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone,'' Sheeran wrote.

The 30-year-old singer was scheduled to appear as a guest on ''Saturday Night Live'' on November 6. He also had several concert dates lined up across UK and Europe, set to begin from April, 2022.

Sheeran said he will continue to work while self-isolating butthe promotional activities around his 4th studio album ''='', set to be released on October 29 is likely to be affected, reported Variety.

This is his first full solo album since 2017’s blockbuster “Divide”.

Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19 at a time when the UK is experiencing a surge in cases. In the last seven days 328,287 people tested positive, with 949 deaths and 6,720 hospital admissions, according to official government figures quoted by the website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

