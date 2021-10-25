Cruise drugs case: Sanjay Raut claims deliberate attempts being made to malign Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said deliberate attempts were being made to malign Maharashtra through the cruise drugs seizure case and claimed ''some officials will get exposed''. Speaking to reporters here, Raut also claimed that a person named Sam D'Souza, seen in some pictures related to the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case, was the ''biggest money laundering player in Mumbai''.

He further claimed that D'Souza was well connected with politicians and bureaucrats.

On Sunday, an 'independent witness', Prabhakar Sail, claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi and D'Souza, to let off Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs seizure case.

However, a senior NCB official later denied the allegations, terming them as ''completely false and malicious''.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 and is currently in judicial custody. The three ruling parties in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress - have questioned the NCB's action in the case. On Monday, Raut said, "A small video (which surfaced on social media) shows the presence of Sam D'Souza, who is the biggest player in money laundering in Mumbai. He is well connected with politicians, IAS officials, and even customs and Income Tax officials. It is a big game and they have just started it." "Maharashtra is deliberately being maligned through such case. I believe some officials will get exposed here," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

On Sail's claim of Rs 25 crore demand to let off Aryan Khan, Raut said, "He (Sail) has done a great favor to the country by speaking out about the fraud. I appreciate his courage. He has exposed everyone in the NCB and officials involved in it." Earlier, Raut in a tweet on Sunday said, ''Witness in AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also, there are reports that there was a demand for huge money. CM UddhavThackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra. This seems to be coming true. Police should take suo moto cognizance.''

