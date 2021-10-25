Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut on cloud nine after receiving her 4th National Film Award

October 25, 2021, will always be a memorable day for actor Kangana Ranaut as she received her fourth National Film Award today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 14:32 IST
Kangana Ranaut on cloud nine after receiving her 4th National Film Award
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

October 25, 2021, will always be a memorable day for actor Kangana Ranaut as she received her fourth National Film Award today. Kangana was awarded the Best Actress Award for her performances in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

For the special occasion, she chose to wear a traditional silk saree. She even shared several pictures of her look on her Instagram account before walking up to the stage to receive the award. "All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today .... National Award," she captioned the post.

This is Kangana's fourth National Award. Earlier, she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Fashion' and Best Actress Awards for 'Queen' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. After receiving the prestigious award, Kangana took to the photo-sharing application to thank her parents for being her support system.

"We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents love, care and sacrifices...After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs ..Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn't want it any other way," she wrote. Alongside the thank you note, Kangana posted a string of images of her with her parents from the ceremony.

In the pictures, Kangana, her father, and her mother can be seen flaunting the Rajat Kamal that the actor got at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021