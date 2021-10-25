Left Menu

Trailer of John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' packed with patriotism and action

The makers of the John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' finally dropped the trailer of the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit - 'Satyameva Jayate'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:16 IST
Trailer of John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' packed with patriotism and action
Still from the trailer of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of the John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' finally dropped the trailer of the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit - 'Satyameva Jayate'. Directed by Milap Zaveri, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' also features Divya Khosla Kumar.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer shows John on a mission to fight against injustice, corruption, and misuse of power. He undertakes three different avatars in order to do so. The trailer, high on patriotism, is packed with action, drama, and powerful dialogues.

Sharing his excitement, John said, "I am very happy that cinemas have now re-opened even in Maharashtra and the audiences will be able to experience 'Satyameva Jayate 2' in theatres. A film like 'Satyameva Jayate 2' is meant for the big screen and for the masses/people who have not been able to watch movies in theatres due to the pandemic. The response by all the exhibitors who saw the rushes has been encouraging, they are also looking forward to the film." Divya Khosla Kumar also shared her excitement to be a part of the film's franchise.

"It's been such a pleasure working with John and Milap. Satyameva Jayate is an iconic film and I am positive that the second instalment will only be a feather to the cap of the film franchise. I hope the audience and my fans embrace me and my performance," she said. 'Satyameva Jayate 2' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release on November 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021