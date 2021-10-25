B Praak expresses gratitude as he wins his 1st National Film Award

Singer B Praak is extremely happy as on Monday he won his first National Award for his song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari'. "It has been a year full of things to be grateful for. But of all the highlights, this award shines brightest. I am so overwhelmed. It's a surreal moment for me and I feel so blessed that we as a team created a song that resonated with a nation in such a strong way. Today will always remain a precious day in my career. Every artist wants to be valued and there cannot be a greater honour than the National Award," B Praak shared.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented the Best Playback Singer Male Award to B Praak at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, which was held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. After receiving the award, B Praak took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the special moment with his fans. He uploaded a video of him walking up to the stage to receive the award.

"Thank you to the respected national awards as I post this I am filled with tears and gratitude .. will continue working harder to keep winning your love congrats to team Terimitti And My Family Friends My Fans," he wrote. Apart from B Praak, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Nitesh Tiwari, actor Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush, and Kangana Ranaut among others also attended the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)