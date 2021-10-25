Left Menu

Sunburn EDM fest: No nod as yet, file moved to CM, says Goa tourism minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:20 IST
Even as organizers of electronic dance music (EDM) festival Sunburn announced dates and details of their event in Goa, state tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the government is yet to issue permission.

Percept Live, the creators of Sunburn, has said the 15th edition of what it claims is Asia's biggest EDM festival would be held on December 28, 29 and 30 at Vagator beach in North Goa, with over 60 international and local artistes performing across three stages.

Speaking on the issue on Monday, Ajgaonkar said he has forwarded the file moved by Sunburn organizers seeking permission to chief minister Pramod Sawant.

''If COVID-19 situation in the state remains under control, then the government will permit the festival. The show must go on. Sunburn will bring in rich tourists to the state,'' he said.

