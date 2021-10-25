Odd News Roundup: Sheep replace cars as they cross Madrid en route to winter pastures

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Sheep replace cars as they cross Madrid en route to winter pastures

The streets of Madrid were filled with sheep and the clanking of bells on Sunday as shepherds guided their flocks through the heart of the Spanish capital, following ancient seasonal herding routes. Locals lined the route to welcome back the spectacle, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)