Gehlot restores 2013 Uttarakhand tragedy relief package for state’s natives

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:38 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has restored the provision for giving jobs on compassionate grounds to one of the dependents of the people who died or went permanently missing in the 2013 Uttarakhand tragedy triggered by torrential rains.

In the horrific natural calamity that occurred in June 2013, many residents of Rajasthan visiting Uttarakhand had died and many others went missing.

After the Uttarakhand tragedy, Chief Minister Gehlot, during his earlier tenure, had visited Uttarakhand and taken stock of the situation.

On his return, he had announced on July 29, 2013, a relief package to support the families of the victims, an official statement said.

The package included an ex gratia amount and a job to one of the dependents of each victim.

After the formation of the new government in December 2013, the provision for giving the job on compassionate ground to the dependents of the Uttarakhand tragedy victims was abolished.

Even the services of the people who had got the job on compassionate grounds were terminated, the statement said.

In order to provide relief to these families, the Gehlot government has now decided to restore the 2013 Uttarakhand tragedy relief package.

