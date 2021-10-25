Left Menu

Rupert Everett casts John Malkovich, Kit Clarke for 'Lost and Found in Paris'

Actor and filmmaker Rupert Everett is all set to direct 'Lost and Found in Paris', a film, which will be based on his own true-life experiences.

Actor and filmmaker Rupert Everett is all set to direct 'Lost and Found in Paris', a film, which will be based on his own true-life experiences. According to Variety, Kit Clarke will play Everett's younger self, an unruly teenager sent by his exasperated parents to live with a Parisian socialite family to learn French and grow up.

Written by Everett, this will be his second film as writer/director after 'The Happy Prince'. The cast also includes John Malkovich, Kristin Scott Thomas as well as Everett himself in a supporting role. The film will follow Rupert (Clarke), a seventeen-year-old art student in Paris in 1977 who is seduced into the hedonistic world of rival fashion designers Gary Saint Lazare (Everett) and Wim Waldemar (Malkovich) in the dying days of disco.

Rupert has a sexual awakening and experiences a dark first love. Only after tragedy strikes does he realise that some loyalties don't last forever. The film will feature a soundtrack filled with some of the greatest hits from the disco and punk era.

Speaking about his upcoming project Everett said, "'Lost and Found in Paris' is a film about the rollercoaster of life, the exuberance and glamour of youth, seen through the lens of a life well lived. I went to Paris on an exchange trip in 1977. I was supposed to learn French. Instead, I discovered fashion, disco, drugs, rent boys and finally - right at the edge of the abyss - myself." The film will be produced by Jeremy Thomas at Recorded Picture Company and will go into production in Spring 2022. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution and will commence sales at the American Film Market.

Presentation of the film at the AFM is supported with funds awarded by the UK Global Screen Fund, a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport fund administered by the BFI, as per Variety. (ANI)

