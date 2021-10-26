Left Menu

Halston Sage to play lead role in indie move ‘The List’

Prodigal Son actor Halston Sage is set to star in and executive produce independent drama film The List.According to Deadline, Melissa Miller Costanzo will direct from a script penned by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-10-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 10:47 IST
''Prodigal Son'' actor Halston Sage is set to star in and executive produce independent drama film ''The List''.

According to Deadline, Melissa Miller Costanzo will direct from a script penned by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo. The story centres on Abby (Sage), who is about to get married and everything is perfect until she finds out her fiance has cheated on her with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. ''To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe come up with a crazy idea: Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list. But things become complicated when she meets Jake, who gives her a fresh perspective,'' the film's synopsis reads. Nickel City Picture's Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney and Mark Fasano will produce. Vitolo and Lederer will also serve executive producers along with Eric B Fleischman and Maurice Fadida.

