Japan's former Princess Mako, husband: sad over incorrect reports

Japan's former princess Mako, who on Tuesday married her college sweetheart and left the royal family, said with her husband that reports throughout their engagement carrying incorrect information had caused her sadness and stress.

Mako, who married Kei Komuro earlier on Tuesday, said she apologised for any trouble brought to people by her marriage and understood that people had different opinions about it.

Kumuro also apologised but - in an unusually frank conversation for Japan - said he loved Mako and would support her throughout their life together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)