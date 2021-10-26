Sport shoe comes to Big B's rescue after toe injury

Despite his fractured toe, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is shooting non-stop for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. On Tuesday, Big B took to Instagram to give an update about his injury and shared that he is not comfortable wearing the traditional leather black shoe.

"When the traditional black patent leather shoe gets replaced or is fractured by the soft toed wear .. because that is the only entry that a fractured toe can conceive. PARDON the effusive vocabulary.. it's the early after the late before," he wrote. Alongside the update, he shared a picture of him wearing a white suit teamed up with regular sports shoes.

Netizens gave a big thumbs up to Big B for his look. "They look good and happening," actor Neena Gupta commented.

"You look so cool," a fan wrote. On the film front, Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is also a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)