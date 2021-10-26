Namit Das opens up about his role in 'Aafat-E-Ishq'

Left Menu

Actor Namit Das is eagerly waiting for the release of his film 'Aafat-E-Ishq'.

Namit Das (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Namit Das is eagerly waiting for the release of his film 'Aafat-E-Ishq'. Directed by Indrajit Nattoji, the movie is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Hungarian film Liza, the Fox-Fairy.

In the movie, Namit will be seen playing the role of a character who is a big fan of legendary singer Kishore Kumar. "I feel this is a completely different genre in itself and hence the character that I am playing is completely different from what I have played before. This film has a bit of everything. I play the character of Atmaram who is a ghost and is always around Lallo. He's fun-loving and the only thing I can say is that he is a big fan of Kishore Kumar," Namit said.

'Aafat-E-Ishq', the quirky comedy, features Neha Sharma in the lead role. The film will be out on Zee5 on October 29. Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial and Ila Arun are also a part of 'Aafat-E-Ishq'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

