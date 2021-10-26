Tom Wright, Jacqueline Obradors join Amazon series 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Actors Tom Wright and Jacqueline Obradors have boarded the cast of Amazon's musical drama series ''Daisy Jones & The Six''.

The series, which hails from Amazon Studios and actor-producer Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, is based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel of the same name. Wright will appear as a series regular opposite Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, while Obradors has a recurring role. The book details the spectacular rise and precipitous fall of a renowned (fictional) rock band in the 1970s.

Wright will play Teddy, a famous LA record producer with a singular talent for bringing out the best in his artists. Described as ''the coolest guy in the room'', Teddy is as much a father figure to his young musicians as he is a creative genius.

Obradors will essay the role of Lucia, Camila’s mom, a practical, down-to-earth woman not happy with her daughter’s relationship with budding rock star Billy Dunne.

The show also features actors Sebastian Chacon, Camila Morrone, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse and Josh Whitehouse.

''Daisy Jones and The Six'' is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Jenkins Reid also produces.

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber are the creators. Neustadter is also the co-showrunner with Will Graham. The first five episodes will be directed by James Ponsoldt.

