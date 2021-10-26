Snoop Dogg's mother dies at 70

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:36 IST
Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has revealed that his mother and author Beverly Tate has died at the age of 70.

The rapper, who announced the news of his mother's death on Instagram, did not disclose the cause of her passing.

''Mama thank u for having me,'' Snoop Dogg captioned a picture of himself with Tate on Sunday.

The Grammy-nominated artiste is the son of Tate and Vernell Varnado, a Vietnam War veteran, singer, and mail carrier who left the family only three months after his birth.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, was named after his stepfather Calvin Cordozar Broadus Sr, who passed away in 1985.

The musician, known for hits like ''Young, Wild & Free'' and ''Ain't No Fun'', shared another post on Instagram: a photo of his mother holding a bouquet of flowers. ''Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother (sic),'' he wrote.

On Monday, Snoop Dogg shared a video from one of his performances where he addressed the crowd ''Before we leave, we're gonna play this record for my mama. And I want you all to sing this record with me,'' as Ben E King's iconic hit song ''Stand by Me'' plays. In July, the rapper had opened up to fans about his mother's health struggles on social media. ''Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time (sic),'' he wrote alongside a photo of his mother in a hospital bed surrounded by her three sons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

