U'khand: Kalagarh forest range officer suspended on charges of illegal felling of trees

Kalagarh forest division Range Officer Brij Bihari Sharma has been suspended on charges of illegal felling of trees in the Pakhrau and the Morghatti ranges in Uttarakhand and misusing his post.

Sharma's suspension order, of which a copy is available with PTI, was issued on October 25 by Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari on the recommendation of the Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Rahul.

Sharma has been charged with indulging in illegal felling of trees in the area without taking prior approval of authorities.

He will remain attached to Uttarakhand's Shivalik forest circle during the suspension.

