Mira Kapoor reveals her favourite greens

Winter is here! Well, almost. The season is changing and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is all set to welcome her "favourite season" with her favourite green vegetable.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:06 IST
Mira Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Winter is here! Well, almost. The season is changing and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is all set to welcome her "favourite season" with her favourite green vegetable. Taking to her Instagram Story, Mira posted a picture of her "favourite vegetable Saag" and revealed that she ends up eating it every other day during winters.

"My favourite season and favourite vegetable!!! Saag!!! I eat this every second day for lunch during winter. As it gets colder will add on the makai roti and gud," she wrote. Mira is pretty active on her social media account and keeps sharing things about herself and her life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira has become a renowned face for her beauty and make-up endorsements. She was also recently seen in a commercial with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

