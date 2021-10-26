International athletes invited to join virtual Nelson Mandela Walk

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) is hoping that scores of athletes from India and other countries will again participate in the annual event in honouring the late former South African president when it is held in a combined live-and-virtual format on December 5. The Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR), which honours and remembers global icon Nelson Mandela, will again take place in hybrid fashion, with the physical form at the government headquarters of Union Buildings in Pretoria for a restricted number of 1,000 people, while the virtual form is open to participants globally. ''COVID-19 restrictions forced the bulk of the event to take place virtually last year, which did however give participants from over 22 countries the chance to be part of the MRWR. Entries came from as far afield as India, Kenya, Nigeria, Portugal, United States, Netherlands, Finland, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Guatemala and Sudan,'' the foundation said. NMF CEO Sello Hatang was hopeful that the event will continue to attract entrants from far and wide again this year. ''Madiba was of course a global citizen, and it's a bittersweet irony that the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed participants from all across the world to take part in this very special event honouring his life,” Hatang said. Nelson Mandela's clan name was 'Madiba', and during his later years the South African people started calling by this name. ''This period has called on everyone to continue to be resilient and brave and we hope that as many people as possible will choose, safely, to end their year with us at this year's Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run. It is always an event we eagerly look out for on the calendar and we encourage people to register,'' said Hatang. The NMF hosts the annual event in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government, with all proceeds going to support the work of the Foundation, which continues the social justice work started by Mandela after he became the country's first democratically-elected president following 27 years as a political prisoner. Initiated to commemorate Mandela's passing on December 5, 2013, the popular annual event will be held for the eighth time this year. Entrants do not have to be regular runners to participate in any of the three options -- the virtual five-km walk or the 10 km and 21 kilometre run.

''It's a social event for the fit, the not so fit and the completely unfit, so register and complete the event entry forms, walk or run your choice of distance and you will be awarded a physical medal for taking part at the Union Buildings or a unique virtual medal and certificate to confirm your participation if you took part anywhere in the rest of South Africa or around the world,” said the foundation. Participants for the walk and run can enter online at www.mandelawalkandrun.com.

