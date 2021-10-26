Left Menu

Juhi Chawla shares special birthday note for Raveena Tandon

Bollywood's 'Ravishing Raveena' has turned 47 on Tuesday. Wishing her 'adventurous' friend a happy birthday, veteran actor Juhi Chawla shared a glimpse of their fondness for each other.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:01 IST
Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood's 'Ravishing Raveena' has turned 47 on Tuesday. Wishing her 'adventurous' friend a happy birthday, veteran actor Juhi Chawla shared a glimpse of their fondness for each other. Along with the pictures, Juhi penned a special note for the birthday girl that read, "A 100 trees for the girl with a big heart. and an adventurous spirit. Happppyyyyy Biirrtthhdaayy Raveena !!!"

Continuing with the note, Juhi also revealed that "there are only 3 people in the world who call me Ju. Raveena is one of them..!!". Apart from Juhi, a slew of celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, and Manish Malhotra also took to their respective social media handles to wish the birthday girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena is gearing up for the release of her digital debut 'Aranyak' and 'K.G.F Chapter 2'. (ANI)

