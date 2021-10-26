Left Menu

'Succession' gets renewed for season 4

American satirical black comedy-drama TV series 'Succession', the Jesse Armstrong-created show, has been renewed by HBO for a fourth season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:49 IST
'Succession' gets renewed for season 4
Poster of 'Succession' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American satirical black comedy-drama TV series 'Succession', the Jesse Armstrong-created show, has been renewed by HBO for a fourth season. According to Variety, the ratings for the show have soared since the Season 3 premiere on October 17. The first episode of Season 3 drew a series-high viewership of 1.4 million viewers across HBO's platforms that night.

As per the network, that was the best premiere-night ratings of any HBO series since the launch of HBO Max in May 2020, though they claim that these will only grow over time. The viewership of its second season was an average of 5 million and it also won seven Emmys, including the top prize for outstanding drama.

In Season 3 of 'Succession', the members of the Roy family are engaged in a vicious fight for control of Waystar Royco, after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) publicly stabbed his CEO father, Logan (Brian Cox), in the back in an attempted coup. Since then, Kendall has been trying to shore up any power he may be able to attain, but it remains to be answered if the rash Kendall is once again playing checkers to Logan's chess.

In an interview with Variety before the third season premiered, Armstrong talked about how long the show might last. "I don't want to say. All I know is there's a promise in the 'Succession' title, and it can't go on forever," he said when asked whether he knows how many more seasons there might be. Armstrong has ideas what will happen in the series finale, whenever it is. "It's important for me, I think, as a showrunner to have a pitch for my fellow collaborators, especially the writers," he said, adding, "But it's not immutable. That's up for discussion. But I do have a pitch for how I think it goes."

There was no mention in the renewal announcement about whether Season 4 might be the last for 'Succession', or not. As per Variety, the show is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021