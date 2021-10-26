'Dune: Part Two' movie to be released Oct 2023, Warner Bros says
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
Movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday it will release a second "Dune" movie in October 2023.
The first part of the sci-fi epic, directed by Denis Villeneuve, opened in movie theaters in North America last week and earned $41 million on its opening weekend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Warner Bros
- North America
- Denis Villeneuve
- Dune
Advertisement