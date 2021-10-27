Billy Porter to direct teen comedy 'Camp'

Actor Billy Porter will helm a feature film adaptation of 'Camp', a teen comedy about love, musical theatre and summer camp. As per Variety, the film revolves around a 16-year-old Randy Kapplehoff, who spends his summers at Camp Outland, an outdoor oasis for queer teens.

Not only directing the project but Billy will also play the role of Mark, the camp's theater director. Robert O'Hara is writing the screenplay from a previous draft by Kit Williamson. Dan Jinks is producing 'Camp' through his shingle The Dan Jinks Company.

Roping in Billy as the director of the film, Jinks said, "Billy Porter, who I've been fortunate to know for more than 20 years, is the perfect director for this story, which is both hilariously funny, and also quite moving,I wish a movie like this was around when I was growing up. I'm thrilled we get to make it now." 'Camp' is Billy's third directing gig. (ANI)

