Entertainment News Roundup: Investigators recover ammunition from Baldwin movie shooting scene; Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film - report and more

Investigators recover ammunition from Baldwin movie shooting scene

Detectives recovered what they described as loose and boxed ammunition from the Western movie set where actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer, according to an inventory of seized items that was released on Monday. Authorities did not say what type of ammunition they removed from the set of "Rust" and whether it included live or dummy bullets or blank cartridges. The items included two boxes of "ammo," "loose ammo and boxes" as well as "a fanny pack w/ammo."

Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film - report

Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film, the local district attorney said on Tuesday. Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview with the New York Times also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a "prop gun," as has been done in media reports.

Kim Kardashian West collaborates with luxury label Fendi

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand, Skims, is collaborating with Fendi on a new clothing collection, the companies said on Monday. The new collection of body-hugging apparel is slated to be launched on Nov. 9 and was jointly designed by Kardashian West and British fashion designer Kim Jones, said Fendi, LVMH's Italian luxury fashion house.

Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows

Music superstar Adele said on Tuesday she will play two concerts at London's Hyde Park next summer, her first in five years, an announcement British media said caused her website to crash as fans rushed to register for a ticket pre-sale. The 33-year-old, who topped U.S. and UK charts last week with comeback single "Easy On Me", took to Twitter with the message "Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii", sharing the July 1 and 2 concert dates and the pre-sale link on her website.

Environmental documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release

The theatrical and digital release of 'Flint: Who Can You Trust?', an environmental documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin, has been postponed, its director said, following the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the actor's movie 'Rust.' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when a revolver that Baldwin was using during rehearsal discharged. The actor had been told the gun was not loaded, according to court documents.

Speak up to save our planet, Billie Eilish urges ahead of COP26

Music star Billie Eilish joined forced with scientists from the group Arctic Basecamp on Tuesday, calling on world leaders to stand together and take urgent action at the U.N. COP26 climate summit next week. The singer recorded a video message, with "The Office" actor Rainn Wilson, explorer Levison Wood and Robert Irwin, son of the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, also lending their voices to the project in conjunction with Britain's University of Exeter.

Comedian Dave Chappelle addresses Netflix transgender controversy in full for first time

Comedian Dave Chappelle on Monday addressed the transgender controversy at Netflix in full for the first time on a video on his Instagram account, five days after about 100 people protested near the streaming company's headquarters.

'Dune: Part Two' movie gets go-ahead movie from Warner Bros

Movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday it will release a second "Dune" movie in October 2023. The first part of the sci-fi epic, directed by Denis Villeneuve and one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2021, opened in movie theaters in North America last week and earned a healthy $41 million on its opening weekend.

Factbox - Mort Sahl's satirical observations

Mort Sahl pulled on a V-neck sweater and carried a newspaper when he took to the stage to shape political satire. His highly improvised act had an influence on several generations of comedians who followed. Here are some observations from the comedian, who according to media reports has died at the age of 94:

Influential U.S. comedian Mort Sahl dies at age 94

Mort Sahl, who strolled on stage with a newspaper and shook up the comedy world in the 1950s and '60s with a groundbreaking critical look at American life and politics, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the New York Times and Washington Post reported. Sahl, who was widely considered the father of modern political satire, died at his home near San Francisco, the newspapers cited a friend as saying. She did not give a cause of death. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the death.

