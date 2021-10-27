Left Menu

Women should not take pressure of late pregnancy: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the mother of two children, has urged people to not make a taboo of late pregnancy.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2021 11:14 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, the mother of two children, has urged people to not make a taboo of late pregnancy. "I never planned having a baby because you know I was like in 36 or Oh my biological clock is ticking so I need to speed it up or whatever. That was not even a thought or discussion because I was like I married Saif for love. I did that. I wanted to have a child so I did it. It so happened. I didn't give much thought because my thought was always on my work and you know being happy and content with myself. So I don't think late mothers should have this pressure," Kareena said.

Kareena was 36 when she welcomed her first child Taimur with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. After five years, in February 2021, she turned mother again as she gave birth to her son Jeh. During the latest episode of the 'Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri' podcast, Kareena also opened up about how she balances her time between the two kids.

"I think that the fact is that I am a very calm person, I am very composed. I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point in time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh's so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents," she added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release in 2022. (ANI)

