Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar joins Rajkummar Rao in 'Bheed'

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will not only be seen together in 'Badhaai Do' but will also share screen space in 'Bheed'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 11:14 IST
Bhumi Pednekar joins Rajkummar Rao in 'Bheed'
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will not only be seen together in 'Badhaai Do' but will also share screen space in 'Bheed'. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Bheed' is touted as a socio-political drama, which will be shot across Lucknow.

Happy to come on board for the film, Bhumi said, "Being part of an Anubhav Sinha film is a matter of great honour and privilege. He shares my value system in believing that movies have the power to shift mindsets. As artists, the responsibility of telling such stories lies with us. This is a crackling subject and I can't wait to get on to the journey of this film." The movie's announcement was made earlier this month, revealing Rajkummar as the lead.

Rajkummar had also expressed his joy on bagging 'Bheed'. "I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can't wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe," he had said.

'Bheed' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav's Benaras Mediaworks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
4
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021