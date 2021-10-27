Ryan Gosling to reunite with 'Blue Valentine' director for Universal's 'Wolfman'

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance are reuniting for 'Wolfman', the latest monster movie from Universal Pictures. Gosling and Cianfrance previously teamed up on the Oscar-nominated romantic drama 'Blue Valentine' and the acclaimed thriller 'The Place Beyond the Pines'.

As per Variety, Cianfrance is taking over directing duties from Leigh Whannell, who had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. Cianfrance will also write the script for the upcoming project. It is not clear what the new version of 'Wolfman' will look like, but the movie is expected to be a modern take on the story about a man who is bitten and transforms into a werewolf.

Speaking about the upcoming movie, Cianfrance said, "Horror movies were my first love -- my entry into what cinema was capable of narratively, psychologically and aesthetically. Coupled with the opportunity to collaborate with Ryan again, this is truly a dream come true. I'm thrilled and inspired to work with the good folks at Blumhouse and Universal to bring this monster back to life in our collective unconscious." It's been nearly 80 years since Wolfman first appeared on the big screen, in the 1941 adaptation starring Lon Chaney Jr., the beastly character was revived in the studio's 2010 remake, starring Benicio del Toro as an American actor who is bitten and cursed by a werewolf. That version was panned by critics in addition to bombing at the box office.

Gosling will serve as a producer on 'Wolfman', along with Jason Blum and Ken Kao. (ANI)

