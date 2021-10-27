Left Menu

Billy Porter sets his next directorial 'Camp' at HBO Max

Emmy winner Billy Porter will direct the feature adaptation of Camp for the streamer HBO Max and Warner Bros.The film, which will also star Porter, is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Lev Rosen.According to Deadline, Camp follows 16-year-old Randy Kapplehoff, who loves spending the summer at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens where he met his best friends.The official synopsis of the film reads Its where he takes to the stage in the big musical.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:10 IST
Billy Porter sets his next directorial 'Camp' at HBO Max
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy winner Billy Porter will direct the feature adaptation of ''Camp'' for the streamer HBO Max and Warner Bros.

The film, which will also star Porter, is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Lev Rosen.

According to Deadline, ''Camp'' follows 16-year-old Randy Kapplehoff, who loves spending the summer at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens where he met his best friends.

The official synopsis of the film reads: ''It's where he takes to the stage in the big musical. And it's where he fell for Hudson Aaronson-Lim - who's only into straight-acting guys and barely knows not-at-all-straight-acting Randy even exists. Randy reinvents himself over the summer as Del, a buff, masculine and on-the-market camper. ''Even if it means giving up show tunes, nail polish and his unicorn bedsheets, he's determined to get Hudson to fall for him. But as he and Hudson grow closer, Randy has to ask himself how much he is willing to change for love. And is it really love anyway, if Hudson doesn't know who he truly is?'' Oscar winner Dan Jinks is attached to produce via his banner The Dan Jinks Company, and Robert O'Hara is rewriting the screenplay by Kit Williamson, based on Rosen's novel.

''Billy Porter, who I've been fortunate to know for more than 20 years, is the perfect director for this story, which is both hilariously funny and also quite moving. I wish a movie like this was around when I was growing up. I'm thrilled we get to make it now,'' said Jinks.

Porter, also a Grammy and Tony Award winner, is set to make his directorial debut with an untitled queer comedy for Amazon Studios. He was most recently seen as the Fabulous Godmother in Amazon's live-action retelling of ''Cinderella'', starring Camila Cabello.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021