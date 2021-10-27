Comedy series on Joan Rivers starring Kathryn Hahn cancelled at Showtime

Left Menu

''The Comeback Girl'', based on the life of the late comedy icon Joan Rivers featuring Emmy winner Kathryn Hahn, is not moving forward at television network Showtime.

According to Variety, Rivers' life rights, which are held by her daughter Melissa Rivers, had not been secured by the makers when the project was announced in September.

The limited series could have proceeded as an unauthorised venture, but ''The Comeback Girl'' would not have been able to use any of Rivers' jokes or catchphrases, and risked running intro legal troubles with Melissa Rivers and the estate.

Asked whether Melissa Rivers has any plans for biographical stories about her mother, her spokesperson said there is nothing to be announced yet.

''The Comeback Girl'' was primarily set in the aftermath of the cancellation of Rivers' late-night talk show ''The Late Show'', which coincided with her husband and show's producer Edgar Rosenberg's death by suicide.

The logline for the now scrapped show was: ''Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne... and then it all fell apart. THE COMEBACK GIRL is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.'' Renowned television executive Greg Berlanti was tapped to direct and executive produce the show, with Cosmo Carlson attached as writer.

Warner Bros Television, Atlas Entertainment and Berlanti Productions were credited as producers on ''The Comeback Girl''.

''WandaVision'' star Hahn was attached to executive produce the show as well.

