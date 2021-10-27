Britney Spears' beau Sam Asghari bags action-packed role in 'Hot Seat'

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari has landed a role in the action-packed movie 'Hot Seat', starring Mel Gibson. As per E! News, the actor will feature as SWAT Sergeant Tobias in Randall Emmett's upcoming thriller. Sam's rep, Brandon Cohen, told the outlet, "He is playing an action-oriented SWAT sergeant."

'Hot Seat' starts filming soon in Los Angeles and will be Sam's next project following his appearance in 'Black Monday' earlier this year. In September, Sam shared video footage of himself training for fight scenes and "getting ready for action." Apart from Sam and Mel, the upcoming movie also stars Kevin Dillon. The film will follow an ex-hacker who tries to break into banks after his life is threatened. Gibson plays the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get a man (Dillon) off the hot seat.

A rep for James Cullen Bressack, who is directing 'Hot Seat', also confirmed the casting news. One of the producers on the film is Emmett, who last made 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. George Furla is also producing the upcoming film, which is based on a story by Leon Langford and Collin Watts. (ANI)

