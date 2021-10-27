Rajinikanth meets PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind

Left Menu

After receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu a few days ago, superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:23 IST
Rajinikanth with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu a few days ago, superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. On Wednesday, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and shared a few pictures from their meeting.

He also shared that it was a great pleasure to meet the PM and President. "It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister," he tweeted.

Rajinikanth was accompanied by his wife Latha. The meeting comes after Rajinikanth was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. He received the award for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. (ANI)

