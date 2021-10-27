Rajinikanth calls on Prez Kovind, PM Modi

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, days after he received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The top star, sharing pictures of his meeting with Kovind and Modi on his twitter handle said he was extremely happy to have received their wishes. The actor's wife, Latha Rajinikanth accompanied him. On October 25, Rajinikanth received the Phalke Award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi and dedicated it to his mentor, late filmmaker K Balachander, technicians, fans and also to “friend, driver and transport colleague” Raj Bahadur who encouraged him to join cinema.

