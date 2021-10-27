Left Menu

Rajinikanth calls on Prez Kovind, PM Modi

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, days after he received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.The top star, sharing pictures of his meeting with Kovind and Modi on his twitter handle said he was extremely happy to have received their wishes.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:58 IST
Rajinikanth calls on Prez Kovind, PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, days after he received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The top star, sharing pictures of his meeting with Kovind and Modi on his twitter handle said he was extremely happy to have received their wishes. The actor's wife, Latha Rajinikanth accompanied him. On October 25, Rajinikanth received the Phalke Award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi and dedicated it to his mentor, late filmmaker K Balachander, technicians, fans and also to “friend, driver and transport colleague” Raj Bahadur who encouraged him to join cinema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021